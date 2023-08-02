Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
OGDEN — The Ogden Village Board will keep a tighter rein on spending by the library in light of its recent financial shortfall.
Village Trustee Jim Acklin said the library board spent more money than it had available in its most-recent budget.
The village board on Thursday is expected to finalize an ordinance that provides financial parameters for library board spending.
“I think it was a matter of the library board not paying close attention” to the level of spending, Acklin said, noting that there is no indication of malfeasance.
Library Director Allison Wakefield said the fiscal problems came about as a result of the purchase of new carpeting at a cost of about $19,000.
Acklin, however, said $33,000 of the $71,000 the library spent in fiscal 2023 came from its reserves.
The library “was down to $9,000 (including CDs) in assets by the end of April with $4,000 of that due in payroll. They had to cash out at least one CD to cover bills prior to tax revenue coming in,” Acklin said.
According to Acklin, the village board was unaware of the library’s financial situation until late in the fiscal year.
“The (village’s) bookkeeping service ... used the term ‘bankrupt’” to describe the library’s finances at the end of FY 2023.
The bookkeeping representative “said the village library is on the verge of bankruptcy.”
The village’s fiscal year runs May 1-April 30.
Acklin said there were multiple purchases from Amazon, 90 percent of which were for books.
“All of that benefitted the library, but they should have been spread out,” Acklin said, adding he hopes library officials realize the need to keep a closer watch on their spending.
Wakefield said a donation received by the library helped to keep the library out of the red.
She said a donation also helped to buy furniture.
Village Clerk Jennifer Bowman said the library employs four people — Wakefield and three clerks, all of whom are part time.
Appropriated salaries total $28,000.
Ogden is a tiny town with a population of about 720, but its library is worthy of a village much larger.
The library and village hall share the same building in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Wakefield said the library board began following through with the fiscal safeguards adopted in the new ordinance a couple months before it was approved in July.
(An updated ordinance, with minor changes, will be voted on this month.)
The ordinance requires in part the library director and board provide the village board with monthly financial reports that reflect the financial status of the library.
Additional fiscal parameters
- The library director is authorized to spend up to $250 per month on contracts, materials, system services, equipment and/or repairs without prior board approval. All payments will require two signatures that include a combination of the library director and library trustees.
- In an extreme emergency, the library director may spend up to $1,000 in addition to $250 with the written approval of any two library trustees.
The library may spend in excess of $5,000 only after approval by the village board.
- All library compensation of employees will only be established by the village board.