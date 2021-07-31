OGDEN — The owner of 8 acres on Ogden’s north side is seeking a special-use permit that will allow livestock to be kept there.
Mayor Gabe Clements said the petitioner recently bought the property and is seeking to keep only a few animals — perhaps one cow and a few chicken — despite what residents might have read elsewhere.
“The wonderful internet, it’s spread” that the petitioner wants to keep a herd of cattle on the land, Clements said.
Village ordinance does not allow livestock of any sort to be kept in the town of 800.
The petitioner’s permit was turned down by zoning Administrator Tyler McKinney and will be appealed on Monday.
Clements said he’d be surprised if the proposal is granted, adding: “There have been a fair amount of (residents) coming out against it. I think the people are getting it misconstrued.”
Rick Brietenfeldt and his wife, Jessica, are among those against the proposal.
“My wife and I are definitely not” in favor, he said. “We really don’t see the need to modify the rules of the village. The position of the property is not a good spot.”
Brietenfeldt, who said his family has cattle, is not against agriculture in general, “but you can’t put it inside your city or village.”
“Instead of hundreds of feet away” from village property, it would abut residential property, said Brietenfeldt, who lives in a newly developed subdivision that is expanding. The new property in question would be next to it, he said.