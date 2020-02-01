URBANA — Outgoing Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing has appointed former county board Chairman C. Pius Weibel as full-time chief deputy.
A geologist, Weibel has been working part-time in the treasurer’s office for several months. He was already serving as chief deputy treasurer and is qualified for the job, Prussing said. Prussing resigned her four-year term, with Friday being her last day in office.
Before leaving, she changed Weibel’s status to full-time, effective to the start of the last county pay period on Jan. 26, she said. Prussing said it was necessary to have Weibel in place so he could sign certain documents handled by the treasurer’s office until a new treasurer is appointed.
“And anything can be changed by the new person coming in,” she said.
County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales said he’ll appoint Prussing’s replacement sometime after Feb. 15. Rosales declined to identify any of the applicants at this time, but said there have been several.
The replacement must be a solid Democrat, since Prussing is a Democrat, Rosales said. He plans to interview as many people as possible with accounting and finance experience that would qualify them to do the job, he said. Prussing’s replacement will serve until the next general election. Both Democrats and Republicans will slate treasurer candidates to run in November to fill the remainder of Prussing’s term.