URBANA — Days before she leaves office as Champaign County Treasurer, Laurel Prussing said the county has received a check for $118,887 from the state for unclaimed funds dating back to 2014.
Prussing said she initiate the effort to recover the funds soon after taking office in December 2018.
“First, we had to be able to prove the money belonged to us and then go to court,” she said. “I figured that the money was probably a refund from a vendor. After I identified the vendor, the state’s attorney was able to get a court order for the state of Illinois to refund the money.”
Prussing, who was elected to a four-year term, has resigned her office effective Jan. 31.