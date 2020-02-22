CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College students won’t face a tuition increase for the coming year.
The college’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to leave tuition at its current rate for the 2020-21 school year.
Tuition currently runs $171 per credit hour — $148.50 of which is tuition and $22.50 of which is a mandatory per-credit-hour fee.
While costs have grown, tuition increases put a strain on students, said Parkland President Tom Ramage.
“Costs have escalated significantly,” he said. “However, we’ve decided that we can manage our budget for the next year with steady state support, which is anticipated.”
Parkland raised tuition by 4.2 percent for the current (2019-2020) school year, following no increase the year before that, Ramage said.
Parkland supports its costs largely by state funding, tuition and property taxes.
Parkland’s property tax rate has remained fairly steady in recent years, Ramage said. It’s currently about 53 cents per $100 of a property’s assessed value.
But state funding has declined quite a bit over the past two decades. It’s improved since 2016, but still covers just 9 percent of Parkland’s budget, which is “woefully down” from 27 percent in 2000, according to Ramage.
Another budget factor is the cost of free education Parkland is legally obligated to provide Illinois veterans and members of the Illinois National Guard, he said.
Those tuition costs aren’t fully reimbursed by the state, according to Tim Wendt, Parkland’s director of enrollment services.
While tuition increases put a strain on students, past tuition debt keeps some from finishing their education, Ramage said.
A new debt forgiveness program called Cobra Comeback, also approved this past week by the Parkland board, is aimed at helping former Parkland students who have been away from school for a year or more and haven’t been able to come back due to unpaid tuition bills, Ramage said.
For every tuition hour of a course in which a student earns a grade of “C” or better, the same amount of tuition hour debt will be forgiven, he said.
Meanwhile, downward trends in Parkland’s enrollment continued for the 2019-2020 fall and spring semesters, Ramage said.
For the spring semester this year, enrollment was down by 3.98 percent by head count from the previous spring semester. For the past fall semester, head count enrollment declined by 8.5 percent from the previous fall, he said.
Enrollment figures reflected by total credit hours was also down for the fall and spring semesters, he said.
Most community colleges in Illinois have been seeing enrollment declines resulting from low unemployment, rising minimum wage, fewer college-age students and students adverse to taking on tuition debt, Ramage said.