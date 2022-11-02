CHAMPAIGN — When Joan Dixon picked up a copy of the Chambana Sun from her mailbox Tuesday, she thought it was a new, independent, local publication, maybe like a neighborhood magazine.
After all, it looked and felt like a real newspaper. But a few minutes of reading quickly dissuaded the former president of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
“It’s a very far-right-leaning, very anti-Democratic Party publication,” Dixon said. “The masthead says ‘Real data. Real value. Real news.’ But gosh, not so much.”
Some C-U residents woke up to find the “special crime edition” of the Chambana Sun delivered to their mailboxes this week.
The publication is chock-full of alarming headlines — “It’s going to literally be the end of days,” for instance — and criticisms of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many surrounding the SAFE-T Act. Most articles have bylines such as “Prairie State Wire Staff” and “Chambana Sun,” or present lightly edited press releases from local government sources.
The front page contains a list titled “Non-Detainable Offenses under the SAFE-T Act” that has been debunked by The Associated Press, among others.
What it is: a product of Local Government Information Services, an Illinois-based publisher launched in part by Dan Proft, a conservative Chicago-based radio host and founder of the political action committee People Who Play By the Rules, which has spent millions in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.
Proft is quoted extensively in the publication’s front-page story.
His close collaborator is Brian Timpone, a former TV journalist with local ties who now runs Metric Media, a network of more than 1,000 local news sites across the country. (Timpone briefly worked as the Springfield bureau chief for WCIA in the late 1990s, before becoming spokesman for then-House Minority Leader Lee Daniels.)
A 2020 New York Times investigation revealed that Timpone’s sites published articles ordered directly by Republican operatives and public-relations firms.
Though the Sun’s contents run overwhelmingly partisan, there’s no disclosure of the right-wing connections in its pages.
According to a note from the publisher, the paper’s goals are to help readers assess whether the policy decisions made by elected officials are “aligned with (their) values” and offer “quality local content to help you stay abreast of what’s happening in the community you call home.”
The back page even contains a list of “Athletes in Action,” former local high school athletes now competing at the college level.
In recent months, LGIS has run near-identical editions of the paper in other communities across Illinois under different mastheads: the Sangamon Sun in the area around Springfield and the Chicago City Wire, West Cook News and Dupage Policy Journal.
For years, these papers have shown up on the doorsteps of Illinois residents, usually just before an election.
State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, first noticed his copy of the Chambana Sun on his kitchen table, right next to Wednesday’s News-Gazette.
Though Bennett was the subject of several online stories from the Sun and another LGIS paper, the Kankakee Times, he said he’s never been contacted by a journalist from either outlet, nor heard of them before Wednesday.
“Actually, it looks just like a newspaper,” Bennett said in an interview as he read its contents.
Most of the stories about Bennett ripped information directly from his public Facebook posts and releases on his website. Bennett, who is running for re-election unopposed in the 106th Illinois House District, was relieved to hear none of the articles appeared to portray him in a negative light.
“This is a time when half-truths come out and everything else,” he said. “People are tired of the commercials, tired of the negativity.”