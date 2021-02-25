CHAMPAIGN — During a stop Wednesday in Champaign, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the criminal-justice reform bill he signed earlier this week against criticism from Republicans and law-enforcement officials.
Standing alongside a copy of the 764-page bill at the University of Illinois College of Law, Pritzker called some of the criticism “political fear-mongering.”
“The changes that will be brought about by this new law will bring more justice and more fairness to many who have so often been forgotten,” he said. “Illinoisans want to see less money spent on long, punitive prison sentences and more money spent on prevention and rehabilitation.”
The new law will end cash bail, prioritize treatment and rehab for low-level drug crimes, require body cameras for all police officers in teh state, expand officer training, create a certification system for officers and set state standards for use-of-force and de-escalation.
In a Facebook post shared more than 5,000 times, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association alleged that officers won’t be able to use force against a school shooter or arrest trespassers or disorderly customers.
The new law does not prevent an officer from using deadly force against an active threat. And while it favors tickets over arrests for low-level offenses, it does not prevent arrests if the person poses a threat.
“We’ve already seen some opponents of this law spread untruths and promote political fear-mongering,” Pritzker said.
He was joined Wednesday by several state legislators, including state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.
“This is a massive victory for the Black community, but it’s truly a victory for all communities and all marginalized people, and it will reverberate for decades,” Ammons said.
While some criticized how the bill was approved, moving quickly through the General Assembly’s lame-duck session in January, Ammons said the law is the product of years of activism and legislating.
“You’ll hear that this bill has been rushed, that stakeholders didn’t get a seat at the table, didn’t have enough time to read the bill,” she said. But “we’ve been waiting a long time.”
She said the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus was spurred into action by the video showing the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last year.
“This advocacy work around use-of-force didn’t start in lame duck. It started three or four sessions before that,” Ammons said.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who attended Wednesday’s event, said before it started that she was “not pleased with the process” that led to the new law and that there are a “lot of logistical issues that need to be addressed” before the law is implemented.
“I’m willing to be included in the cleanup conversations,” she said.
Rietz said Champaign County is already practicing several of the law’s initiatives, such as officers wearing body cameras, prioritizing de-escalation when they use force and implementing Crisis Intervention Team training.
“I don’t think this legislation was written for us,” Rietz said.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, said he initially opposed ending cash bail, but eventually came around to supporting it.
“What I’ve learned … is that cash bail doesn’t keep anybody safer,” he said. While judges may think they’re sending a message with a high bond, that doesn’t work if the suspect has access to money, he added.
“The next thing you know, no matter how high the bond was set, they were out and the witnesses and the victims were very scared,” Bennett said. “If you’re not a violent offender, you should have a chance to prove you’re willing to come to court the next time, until you prove that you’re not going to take that seriously.”
Molly Galloway, a member of the Champaign County Bailout Coalition, said she’s known people who struggled to post bail, and “it is a nightmare.”
“People might think that it’s reasonable because people commit crimes,” she said. “But let’s not forget that this nightmare is before a person is ever convicted of a crime. In America, it is supposed to be innocent till proven guilty.”