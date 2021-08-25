Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.