SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a criminal-justice omnibus bill backed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Monday, abolishing cash bail, overhauling police certification and reforming use-of-force standards, among numerous other provisions.
Pritzker signed the legislation, House Bill 3653, referred to as the “Safe-T Act,” during an event at Chicago State University alongside members of his administration and lawmakers from the Black caucus.
“This legislation marks a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state and our nation, and brings us closer to true safety, true fairness and true justice,” Pritzker said.
While the legislation received grassroots support from activists, buoyed by the growing national concern over policing following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, it faced strong opposition from Republican lawmakers and law-enforcement groups.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs called the signing “an insult to our first responders.”
“We live in a civilized state where our elected officials’ greatest responsibility is the health and safety of Illinois citizens. ... At a crucial time when we should coalesce around the good men and women of law enforcement, Governor Pritzker has turned his back on them with his signature on House Bill 3653,” Durkin said Monday.
Opponents have criticized the process of developing the bill as lacking in transparency and not considering input from Republican lawmakers and the public at large.
Proponents say the bill will make Illinois safer by making the justice system more equitable for Black, Hispanic, low-income and minority communities that have been disproportionately harmed by disparate policies in sentencing, incarceration and policing.
Members of the Black caucus have countered claims about lack of transparency in crafting the bill by pointing to nine hearings held in state Senate committees between September and November. For nearly 30 hours, lawmakers from both parties, law enforcement, judges, state’s attorneys, legal experts, representatives of the court, the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office hashed out many of the issues that became provisions in the bill.
The offices of the governor and Attorney General Kwame Raoul held working meetings over several months starting in July with representatives from both chambers and parties, chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police union, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
The bill was introduced during the Legislature’s five-day lame-duck session in January where lawmakers attempted to pass a year’s worth of laws in a blitz following the disruption of the regular session by the COVID-19 pandemic. The final version was introduced after midnight on the final day, where it got just enough votes to pass both chambers after less than an hour of floor debate.
Some important parts:
Pretrial detention
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, all bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee’s alleged crime, their risk of not appearing in court and the threat they may pose to an individual or community if released. Illinois is the first state to completely abolish cash bail by statute. Washington, D.C., does not use cash bail, and New Jersey effectively eliminated it in most cases in 2017.
Exceptions from pretrial release under the new law include felonies such as first-degree murder, sexual assault, arson and any other involving the use or threat of physical force; stalking and aggravated stalking where the defendant poses a threat to the victim; abuse or battery of a family member where their release poses a danger; gun crimes where the defendant poses a threat to a specific person; and cases where the defendant is accused of a felony that wouldn’t otherwise result in detention but is considered a high risk of fleeing and missing court.
The law would place the burden on the state to prove an individual should be detained rather than the person proving they should go free. Prosecutors would submit a request for detention and judges are required to include their reasoning for granting it.
Police use of force
The law establishes the intent of the General Assembly to establish statewide use-of-force standards by 2022.
It changes current standards by banning chokeholds and any actions that restrict breathing being used above the chest unless in a situation that authorizes deadly force.
Under the law, use of force is only allowed when it is necessary for the officer to defend themselves or others from bodily harm when making an arrest. When a suspect is attempting to escape arrest, officers are only authorized to use deadly force if that person is unable to be caught at a later date and is likely to harm others.
Police certification
Under the new law, the state will have more power over the certification and hiring of law-enforcement offivers at every agency through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Before, that agency could only decertify an officer under narrow circumstances, including a felony conviction or a limited set of misdemeanors such as offering a bribe, prostitution or criminal sex abuse.
The new law grants the standards board broader authority to decertify officers for unethical or unprofessional conduct that would otherwise not rise to the level of a felony.
All law-enforcement agencies would be required to only hire certified officers, and officers would need to recertify every three years.
Critics of the legislation have claimed allowing anonymous complaints against officers is an unfair provision that will result in officers being fired for frivolous complaints.
However, proponents such as Raoul contend that the filtering system contained in the statute makes that virtually impossible. Complaints against officers must go through a preliminary review, a full investigation, an ILETSB evaluation, a formal hearing before an administrative law judge, a vote from the Illinois Law Enforcement Certification Review Panel and a final vote by ILETSB to result in decertification.
Pritzker was asked at Monday’s signing if it was unfair that criminals can have their records expunged while officers who commit misconduct have the complaint permanently tied to their file. The governor and attorney general said that was in line with every other profession that requires certification in Illinois, from medical doctors to lawyers.
Body cameras
The new law makes body cameras mandatory for all law-enforcement agencies statewide. The largest departments must have them in place by 2022, and all must have them by 2025.
The law does not include funding for departments to comply. Republicans have said the unfunded mandate is especially harmful to smaller municipalities that cannot afford the cost and will lead to a reduced police presence statewide.
Law enforcement by and large has expressed support for body camera usage but some groups have raised concerns about the prohibitive cost and impact on their budgets.
Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, one of the bill’s chief crafters and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, called funding for body cameras “a priority” in budget talks.
“This will be an area that we will certainly be working on and talking through throughout the rest of the session,” he said.
Sims pointed out that the governor’s budget proposal includes $3.2 million for body cameras in the current fiscal year, going to a fund that already contains $2.1 million for Illinois agencies to use.
Curran estimated the annual funding needed to support body cameras statewide would be $10 million-12 million, according to discussions with law enforcement groups.
The bill also contains provisions on sentencing reform, equipment procurement for police, victim services, mental- health services, officer training, and prisoner and detainee rights.
Supporters and opponents of the new law agreed there is a need for follow-up legislation to address unintended consequences.
“We will have these discussions on an ongoing basis,” Sims said. “I’m certainly open to more than anyone else but what I’m not going to do is undermine the substance and the intent of the law which is to create new safety, accountability and fairness and equity for all communities.”