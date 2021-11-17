Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.