CHAMPAIGN — During a stop Wednesday in Champaign, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus touted the education-reform law he signed Monday as equally important to the criminal-justice reform law, which has received more attention.
The education-reform law aims to increase access to advanced courses, assess students entering kindergarten to measure readiness and expand Black-history coursework, among several other provisions.
“The criminal-justice pillar — you guys may have heard about that a little bit more; it actually received far more attention — but this is just as important,” Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford said while visiting Parkland College with Pritzker. “Without it, we lack the foundation on which all the other pillars will be built upon to succeed. You want safer neighborhoods? Education. You want better paying jobs? Education. You want less government reliance? Education.”
After the police killing of George Floyd last year, Lightford said she wanted to do more than “patch” educational issues.
“There was more that needed to be done beyond protesting,” she said. “You have to rid Illinois of systemic racism, and that’s by cutting it off at its root.”
Pritzker’s visit was his third stop in the area in the last two months, following a similar visit to the University of Illinois to herald the recently signed criminal-justice bill and a tour of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s coronavirus vaccine clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center.
“For our youngest students, the Education and workforce Equity Act opens doors early by expanding access to our early-intervention programs, codifying more holistic standards for kindergarten and improving the early-disability-identification process for young children,” Pritzker said.
To expand teaching of Black history, the act signed Monday will set up a 22-person American History Commission that will make curriculum recommendations, Lightford said.
The commission will have a year to make its recommendations, with the goal of being included in the 2023 academic year, she said.
“We’d have to be mindful of publishers having the opportunities to publish books and things of that nature with direction that’s given to them via these recommendations,” Lightford said. “It’s going to take some time.
“I think I just want everyone to know that when you’re making such a critical change such as this, it was not my desire to do anything rushed.”
Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton called the provision “perhaps one of the most powerful changes” in the bill.
“It makes it clear that Black history is a history that every child should know because it is everyone’s history,” she said.