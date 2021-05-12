URBANA — In a visit Tuesday to the Champaign County Highway Department, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a fourth round of funding for local infrastructure projects around the state.
About $1.5 billion of the $33 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program will go toward local agencies.
For the local highway department, the latest distribution of funds will go toward replacing a bridge deck between Thomasboro and Flatville and upgrading the Sidney Slab from Illinois 130 on the west and the village on the east.
“We’re just excited to do the projects and excited to have the extra money to do the projects,” county engineer Jeff Blue said.
The Sidney Slab improvements are set to begin June 1, he said.
“We’re widening shoulders and putting in rumble strips, redoing the roadway, redoing the ditches,” Blue said.
That’s a $5.5 million project that is receiving funding from multiple sources, including Rebuild Illinois.
The bridge deck replacement a mile-and-a-half west of Flatville will cost about $750,000, Blue said, all of which will be covered by Rebuild Illinois funds.
That project is scheduled to begin July 1.
“The days of this bridge simply crumbling before our very eyes are behind us,” Pritzker said. “The bridge deck is being replaced, carrying the Flatville Road over the Upper Salt Fork drainage ditch. (It) will not only help connect several of our agricultural businesses, but will help make sure that students and parents and teachers can access the community safely on a new road completed by this summer.”
And he said the Sidney Slab improvements will lead to “tangible upgrades” for local residents.
“These are the changes that get your kids to school safely and get you home from work each day,” he said. “These are changes that will save you money by reducing the wear and tear on your car.”
Tuesday’s distribution of $250 million is the fourth round of six that are being issued to local agencies over three years.