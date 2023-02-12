CHAMPAIGN — Residents of Champaign’s northwest side will receive improved lighting through a $4 million project that will begin Monday.
A drainage project will also be implemented.
Tyler Suits, civil engineer with the city of Champaign, said the work on the city’s Garden Hills street lighting project will begin with the installation of an underground conduit.
That will be followed by the installation of light pole foundations and other related street lighting infrastructure.
Light poles will be installed beginning in the fall, with the work to begin on the north and progress to the south.
The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.
“It’s generally bounded on the west by Mattis (Avenue), north by Bloomington Road, east by McKinley (Avenue) and south by Bradley Avenue,” Suits said.
A total of 176 street lights will be installed and will cover the entire neighborhood outside of Paula Drive and Hedge Road, which already have street lights.
“We are also doing a pretty major drainage project that will come in two phases,” Suits said. It will include the “reconstruction of Hedge, east of Mattis, and a large drainage basin just north of Hedge Road. The street lighting on Hedge Road will be installed with that project.”
Suits said there has been a great deal of neighborhood demand for better lighting in the neighborhood.
“The city did pretty extensive outreach on how we were going to reinvest the ARPA funding we got. Infrastructure safety was a priority that we were told by the public we should emphasize in our funding.”
A portion of the city’s $25 million in ARPA funding will be used.
The contractor will attempt to minimize any inconvenience to residents in the areas of construction. The city anticipates there will be no road closures, and two-way traffic will be maintained on all streets unless advance notice is otherwise given.