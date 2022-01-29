CHAMPAIGN — Restrictions on use of the ground floors of buildings in certain commercial areas of Champaign could be lifted under a zoning-ordinance change up for a vote Tuesday by the city council.
The city has traditionally restricted the use of ground floors of commercial buildings to keep those spaces available for retail and office uses.
But changing market demand has left more first-floor vacancies in recent years, and some building owners have been concerned about their inability to lease some ground-floor spaces for commercial uses, according to a memo to the council prepared by Rob Kowalski, assistant director of planning and development.
The change going to the council would remove the prohibition on ground-floor residential units in commercial buildings in sections of 10 streets in three central-business zoning districts in downtown, Midtown and Campustown, including:
- University Avenue between State and Randolph streets.
- Walnut Street between 120 feet north of Main Street and Washington Street.
- Chestnut Street between University and Main.
- Washington between Fremont and Market streets.
- First Street between 132 feet north of Park Avenue and Hill Street.
- First between 220 feet north of Green Street and Springfield Avenue.
- Fifth Street for 200 feet north of John Street.
- John Street from Wright to Fifth streets.
- Daniel Street from Wright to 225 feet west of Sixth Street.
- Sixth from John to 200 feet south of Daniel Street.
Kowalski said the sections represent just over 2 miles of street frontage on both sides of the street.
“With this amendment, there would still be approximately 6 miles of street frontage remaining in the three central-business zoning districts that would prohibit ground-floor residential uses,” he wrote. “This provides more flexibility in the zoning ordinance and better allows building owners to market and lease their properties.”
The city’s plan commission held a public hearing on the change Jan. 19 and sent it to the council with a recommendation to approve it.