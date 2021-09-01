Submit your Letter to the Editor here
SAVOY — Trustees in this Champaign County village that boasts tax rates “far below” Champaign and Urbana will vote Wednesday evening on whether to increase its sales tax by 1 percentage point to bring it in line with Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul, all of whose rates are currently at 9 percent.
“The idea is to bring in additional money because we are always piece-mealing everything. We have all these needs but no way to pay for them,” said Village President John Brown.
But Roy Meyer, who moved his business, Draperies and Interiors by Design, to Savoy from Champaign in 2011 and 2012 because of its lower taxes, said the timing is rotten given the pandemic’s effect on small businesses.
“Are they broke? Why are they doing it? They are penalizing (small) businesses like us. This is what is driving people out of Illinois,” said the frustrated businessman who lives in Tuscola.
At their Aug. 11 study session, trustees asked staff to draft an ordinance to meet the October deadline for notifying the state of a sales-tax increase, which could be collected beginning Jan. 1.
The request came as part of a larger conversation about unfunded priorities and what trustees want addressed as the staff begins preparing the annual budget in October. The village fiscal year runs from May 1 to April 30.
Village Administrator Christopher Walton said the current 8 percent total sales-tax rate is a combination of four taxes: 6.25 percent for the state, 1 percent for county school facilities, 0.50 percent for the village and 0.25 percent for county public-safety services.
The 1-percentage-point increase in the total rate would be applied to the village’s portion, raising that figure from 0.5 to 1.5 percent. Brown said the tax would not apply to food, medicine or vehicles.
Among needs that have to be addressed sooner than later, Brown said, are storm sewers in The Arbours subdivision and the potential for beefing up the fire department.
“The fire department study (now underway) could recommend a full-time chief or part-time staffing in the station. We have no way to do that,” he said. “We don’t want to raise property taxes. Nobody thinks twice when they go to Champaign that the sales tax is 1 percent more. This would put the burden on people outside the village, too. That’s what I like about it.”
Walton said from fiscal years 2018-19 to 2020-21, the average revenue the village has seen from its half-percent share of the sales tax has been $503,424.
Budgeting conservatively due to the ongoing pandemic, Walton said the staff estimates that the 1-percentage-point increase “could reasonably generate an approximate $1 million in new revenue” a year.
In early July, trustees agreed to a 5-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline sold in the village. That money is earmarked for road improvements.
The board’s ability to levy the gasoline tax was made possible after voters in April agreed to make Savoy a home-rule unit of government. The sales-tax increase was also discussed back then as another priority.
“These funds would help the village board accomplish many of the goals set out in the village’s comprehensive plan and for new priorities established by the board,” Walton said.
Brown said he recalled when he moved his family into the Prairie Fields subdivision east of U.S. 45 in 2003, the village was planning to construct a bike path. Eighteen years later, that has yet to get to a drawing board.
“Liberty on the Lake (subdivision) has 5 acres that are empty and overgrown,” he said, that were set aside for a community park to be developed by the village.
Meyer maintained that the village should pursue federal grants to help pay for services or amenities rather than defaulting to a tax increase.
Many of his clients are from other cities, and they work with him because Savoy’s sales tax is lower, so even a 1-percentage-point increase will “absolutely” hurt his business, Meyer said.
“I don’t understand their mentality. Let’s welcome people to come here,” said Meyer, who plans to attend the Wednesday meeting to let trustees know his opposition to an increase.
Brown said he doesn’t like the idea of raising property taxes or adding utility taxes. That’s why a sales tax, which applies to residents and nonresidents alike, is more palatable to trustees.
“Savoy has made it many years on the cheap,” Brown said. “Our residents have come to expect more.”