CHAMPAIGN — State Democrats unveiled their proposed new congressional map Friday, and some of Illinois’ best-known Republican representatives — including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis — have new district homes, or competitors.
The 13th Congressional District, which Davis has represented since it was created after the 2010 Census, still includes Champaign-Urbana, but no longer covers Taylorville, where the Republican lives.
In fact, no sitting U.S. representative currently lives within the 13th District’s proposed new boundaries.
The redrawn maps put Davis’ hometown of Taylorville in the 15th District, currently represented by fellow Republican Mary Miller. But they also move Miller’s hometown of Oakland into a redrawn 16th District, which would pit the first-term congresswoman against four-term GOP Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria. Also included in the proposed new 15th: Arcola, Tuscola, Rantoul, Mahomet, St. Joseph and Ogden.
Davis didn’t hold back Friday, blasting Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and calling his state’s redistricting process “a complete joke” in a statement.
“As expected, our lying governor teamed up with state Democrats to draw a shameful, partisan gerrymander in a desperate attempt to keep Nancy Pelosi in power,” Davis said, referring to the Democratic House speaker from California. “It’s clear Governor Pritzker and the Democrats will stoop to any low if it means they can keep their corrupt system going.”
Legally, Davis would still be allowed to run in the new 13th District, but it would be more Democratic-leaning than the one he currently represents. In addition to C-U, it includes parts of Decatur, all of Springfield, Alton, East St. Louis, Belleville and Edwardsville.
The new 15th is more GOP-friendly, covering a sprawling area from Freeport on the state’s north-central edge south to Vandalia and including Danville, Charleston, Mattoon, Gibson City and Paxton.
Also swept up in the proposed remapping: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who rose to national prominence for his critiques of and vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
If he decides to run for a seventh term, it wouldn’t be in the redrawn 16th District but the Third, which stretches from the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn south and west to LaSalle.
Kinzinger, who like Davis has been mentioned as a Republican candidate for governor, gave a noncommittal statement regarding his political ambitions after the proposed map was released.
“My team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House,” Kinzinger tweeted in a statement Friday.
In February, Kinzinger said it was not “his intention to run for anything statewide.” He posted substantial fundraising figures.
“This redistricting process has been anything but transparent, which comes as no surprise to anyone,” he said. “I believe the people of Illinois deserve better.”
Illinois’ congressional seats dropped from 18 to 17, reflecting a population decline in the 2020 Census that prompted this most recent reapportionment. Illinois lost a congressional seat in the cycle before that, as well.
Thirteen of the current 18 seats are occupied by Democrats, while five are held by Republicans.