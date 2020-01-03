Reach Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
URBANA — A little over a year after being elected, Democratic Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing has resigned effective Jan. 31.
“I haven’t had a vacation for a year and I’m getting pretty tired,” she said Friday morning.
Prussing said she hired former county board Chairman C. Pius Weibel to serve as her new chief deputy, but it will be up to current board Chairman Geraldo Rosales to appoint a new treasurer.
Rosales couldn’t be immediately reached this morning.
While she was elected to a four-year term, Prussing said she ran for the treasurer’s office in 2018 because she thought there should be a Democrat on the ticket in an election year expected to be a strong one for Democrats.
“I didn’t want to do it for four years,” she said. “But we didn’t have anybody else to run. I thought I’d do it for a year.”
Prussing has had a rocky first year in office.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel recently hired an outside accounting firm to help the treasurer’s office get caught up on a backlog of work.
Kloeppel said in mid-December that she was using money from her own office’s budget to hire the firm of CliftonLarsonAllen to reconcile all 2019 monthly bank statements.