RANTOUL — The village has approved a contract to have three houses that have experienced frequent flooding demolished.
The village bought the properties at 320, 324 and 328 Illinois Drive last year.
The board this week approved at $32,097 contract with JIMAX Corp. of Peoria to demolish the properties. Its big was the second-lowest of the eight received. The low bid for $19,000 was rejected because it did not include the requested bond. Demolition is required to begin within 30 days and be completed by the end of the year.
The site, east of Northview Elementary School, has seen frequent flooding during heavy rains. One resident said she and her husband had to stay up all night during heavy rains to keep water from coming in their home, even though the property had multiple sump pumps.
The village opted to buy the properties. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said “some type of detention” will be created to ease flooding in the area.
“We are still evaluating the best approac,” he said.
The board also approved a location change for a hair salon that will get a $500,000 EDA loan from the village.
Shear Excellence Salon will receive the 10-year loan at 0 percent interest. Village approval was required because the salon opted to change the location of its new site to 417 S. Century Blvd. from the previous site across the street. The property will be used for loan collateral.
Eisenhauer said Shear Styling, which had grown since opening in a former restaurant building a few years ago, will be able to add additional stations and spas in the two-story building that at one time housed Action Rents.
Shear Styling also owns a bronzing-formula distributorship in Champaign that it might relocate to the Rantoul site, Eisenhauer said.
The expansion will result in the retention of 12 jobs and creation of 40 more.