RANTOUL — Residential customers in Rantoul will receive a $300 credit on their utility bills as originally proposed earlier this summer.
The village board this week voted 5-1 to override Village Board President Chuck Smith’s July veto of a measure to disburse the credit using American Rescue Plan Act funds granted to the village. Trustee Sherry Johnson cast the lone “no” vote. The 5-1 count was the same as July’s.
Rantoul provides water, solid waste and electrical services to the entire village plus natural gas service to homes around the former Chanute Air Force Base. The credit would go only to residential customers — not industrial or commercial customers.
Trustees heard from residents both favoring and opposing an override of the veto. Veto proponents said residents need the credit to help offset skyrocketing utility bills.
Opponents said credits that will amount to about $1.708 million will just mean higher future tax increases to fund needed infrastructure improvements.
The village received $8.05 million in ARPA money to offset losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Smith said the village is “hoping to have the utility credit done by the end of the year. That’s the goal. It’s a credit. It’s not cash applied to the utility bill.”
Veto opponents have said social programs exist to help those struggling financially.
Trustee Donald Robertson said, “We know about the programs.”
“The only way you wouldn’t know about these programs is if you’re privileged. My thing is there is a lot of grants that we have for public works as far as the water plant.
“The ARPA money, it fell out of the sky. Giving a little to people in need of it, if you have a heart, you’ll vote for it.”
Johnson countered, “I hear ‘privileged.’ I came from nothing. I worked myself to death to get where I am. I never expected no money from nobody. I made sure I paid my own way. We pinched pennies at the end of the month.”
She called the utility bill credit a “feel good one-time thing. It’s going to make taxes go up.”
Trustee Irene Weathersby said she is a Low Income Home Energy Assistance program worker. LIHEAP provides services throughout Champaign County.
“But people are still having to struggle,” Weathersby said. “To watch the moms or families come in with a $1,000 light bill and don’t have gas to get to work” is difficult. “The world is in shambles for people who are really in need. We are looking at people over profits.”
Weathersby said she is working with people who have been evicted because of high electric and natural gas bills.
Trustee Mark Wilkerson said, “As far as privilege is concerned, we’re Americans. We’re privileged. I believe to divide people between privileged and non-privileged is very childish,” while acknowledging that people are not equal in terms of economic status.
Wilkerson said he tried to broker a compromise in handing out the ARPA money to more greatly benefit those who are disadvantaged, but he said “there was no room for compromise.”
Wilkerson used the analogy that because the town’s utilities are owned by the village, the residents are its owners.
“When a private company or a privately traded business receives a windfall of profits, it’s only right or reasonable to share the profits, part of the gains with the owners, the employees or the shareholders while looking forward to growth of the company. I see (the credit) as a dividend.”
He said any residential customer who doesn’t want the credit can refuse it.