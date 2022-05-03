RANTOUL — Village trustees tonight will discuss whether to place questions on the ballot regarding allowing a cannabis dispensary in town and the sale of alcohol at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Also on the agenda: Whether village board district lines should be redrawn.
The discussions will take place at the board’s monthly study session.
The board voted in 2019 not to allow cannabis sales in the community after the vast majority of public comments came out against it at a hearing. However, that was under the former board prior to redistricting.
“Trustee (Donald) Robertson had indicated that when the prohibition on cannabis sales was originally discussed, it was a different board in place,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said. “The suggestion was that this topic could come up at a different time.”
On the liquor issue, Eisenhauer said the village has met with a number of current license holders who would be interested in holding a liquor license at the sports complex.
“The staff’s recommendation is that only one vendor would be allowed to do that under a contract with the village,” Eisenhauer said. “But prior to allowing for that vendor to begin sales, a license classification would have to be created, which would no longer prohibit the permanent sale of alcohol in public parks.”
The village occasionally allows the temporary sale of alcohol at public parks for special events.
If the trustees opt to leave the cannabis and liquor issues up to voters, they would also have to decide whether the referenda should be advisory or binding. They would also have to decide whether the vote would happen during November’s general election or next April’s municipal election.
The board will also discuss the possible redrawing of village board district lines in light of the most recent census data, which provided significant changes in three of the six districts.
- District 1 (the Golfview area) saw a 10 percent decline in population.
- District 3 (Chandler Road to Champaign Avenue, east of the Canadian National railroad tracks and west of the former Chanute Air Force base) saw a 14 percent decline.
- District 5 (east of Century Boulevard and west of Maplewood Drive) saw a 7 percent increase.
The study session begins at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.