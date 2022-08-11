RANTOUL — The village board will not be able to vote until next month on whether to override Mayor Chuck Smith’s veto of a proposal that would provide a $300 one-time credit on residents’ utility bills.
Last month, the board voted 5-1 to approve the credit amounting to $1.708 million out of the $8.05 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money the village received.
Smith told trustees at this week’s monthly meeting they were hasty in their decision and needed to consider the long-term effects their action would have. Smith said last month he vetoed the measure because Rantoul faces some dire needs for work on its wastewater plant, roads and electrical grid for which the village will have to take out bonds.
A two-thirds majority would be needed to override the veto. Smith will not be allowed to vote on the measure at the board’s Sept. 13 meeting, so at least a 4-2 vote would be necessary for the override.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer outlined the veto followup process which, according to Illinois statute, could not take place until two months after the veto. The statute indicates Smith would be allowed to provide written objections to the original proposal this month, but trustees would not be allowed discussion or debate until the September meeting.
In September, the board will be allowed to move to reconsider the ordinance, and if the motion to reconsider is adopted by a simple majority, a motion then will be made to adopt the ordinance as originally presented and approved by the board. A 4-2 vote to override the veto would be necessary.
All discussion and debate on the veto, override and the original motion once approved for reconsideration may only take place at the Sept. 13 meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Smith warned members of the public attending that excess chatter would not be tolerated during the meeting and said if people wanted to converse with one another, they should do so outside the meeting room.
Trustee Mark Wilkerson said there have been a number of disparaging things said about Smith because of his veto, but added, “He does have a heart. He just disagrees on this issue. It doesn’t make someone evil.
“If we disagree, it doesn’t mean we hate each other,” Wilkerson said. “If we ever act like that, shame on us.”
The $1.78 million that would fund the utility bill credits would represent 22 percent of the total allotted ARPA money.
Smith said a lack of planning by the board of how to spend the money was one of the primary reasons for his veto.
“The board did not evaluate other options or compare (the) cost of different projects,” Smith said. “They failed to explore other projects to prioritize the importance of this expenditure.”
He said he never heard any other proposal on how to spend the money.
Smith said he believes the money would be better used for more long-term projects and noted, “If the corporate authority allows this motion to be enacted, we would need to issue a general obligation bond to finance infrastructure repair and upgrades, in part, supplanting the (monies) that were given away.”
He said if the utility bill credit were awarded, it would end up costing each resident more — $460 compared to $300 — if the village does take out bonds for a project rather than using the available money.
He said the total additional impact in debt service would be $905,600. Total cost when figuring principal and interest would be $2.614 million.
Smith said the board doesn’t have to be in a hurry to decide how the money will be allocated, and trustees need to consider other projects before “making a financial commitment to the proposed utility bill credit.”
He said the village board has an obligation to maintain essential services of water, wastewater, street construction and electrical service.
Trustees will get a chance to have their say next month.