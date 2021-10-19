RANTOUL — The village will consider a measure to allow a start-up adult-use cannabis craft grower operation in Rantoul.
The village board heard a proposal at its October study session from Rantoul natives Dane Ehler, who operates Heartland Hemp Co., and Blake Schilb to amend a village ordinance that prohibits all cannabis businesses in the community.
Board members opted to table voting on the measure until November to allow public comments. If approved by the board, start-up of the business would still require state approval.
Ehler said he started a hemp-growing business in Hangar 1 on the former Chanute Air Force Base, with the hemp to be used to make fiber for clothing, paper products and other items.
He said the pandemic hampered his business, but when Schilb, who is involved in a cannabis craft-growing business in California, approached him about starting such a business in Rantoul, he was interested.
Ehler said there is no adult-use cannabis craft grower established in Champaign County.
“There’s a lot of good medical uses for this product,” Ehler said. “It’s not all bad.”
Schilb said the business would be an opportunity “to grow Rantoul, to hire locally and teach others about this aspect of the cultivation medically.”
He said he has seen how medical marijuana can help people — notably his brother, who used it to ease his pain, nausea and anxiety during a serious illness.
Schilb said he is already working with some nonprofit tax foundations elsewhere. He said he hopes some of the money raised from the craft-grower business could also be put back into the Rantoul community.
“If this potentially happens, my main goal, other than the advancements in the medical field to help medical patients, is to help build this community again. I grew up here on the Air Force base,” said Schilb, a former News-Gazette All-Area basketball star at Rantoul who represented the Czech Republic in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
The village would not benefit from a tax standpoint, but Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said a business license fee could be charged.
As the owner of a new business (started in 2019), Ehler has been eligible for a 54 percent property tax abatement. That percentage involves the village’s and Rantoul schools’ share of property taxes for the first five years. Ehler said he was not aware he was getting that abatement.
Trustee Mark Wilkerson read a statement that he said represents his opinion and the opinion of several with whom he has spoken who are concerned about the effect cannabis has had on society. He said he understands the medical benefits of cannabis.
He decried the erosion of the family structure that he said provides the “optimum environment for children to be reared, trained and instructed in” and said the loosening of restrictions in such areas as recreational cannabis use has only contributed to the harmful effects to society.
Wilkerson fears that allowing the grower operation could eventually allow opening of a cannabis dispensary.
He decried “the governmental greed to get more money ... and crazy high taxation at every point in the growth and production of this so-called innocent weed byproduct.”
He said he believes the use of cannabis for recreational use does not promote the best interest of the health and well-being of the community.
Wilkerson said if the board were asked to relax cannabis restrictions 20 years ago, it would have been unthinkable.
He urged the matter to be tabled until November to allow the public a chance to comment on the issue.
Trustee Donald Robertson said Wilkerson should “only speak for yourself” and said medical marijuana “cures a lot of people.”
“Everybody has their own thoughts on it,” Robertson said, “but it helps more people than it hurts. What about the liquor stores? If you’re not for cannabis, how can you be for the liquor stores?”
Wilkerson said he was not for liquor stores.
Trustee Irene Weathersby said Ehler and Schilb are trying to do something positive for the community.
The straw vote to table the matter came down to a 3-3 vote with Regina Crider joining Robertson and Weathersby in saying it should not be tabled and Trustees Sam Hall and Sherry Johnson agreeing it should be. Mayor Chuck Smith broke the tie.
If approved, the business would only be allowed for the cultivation, drying, curing and packaging of cannabis for sale at a dispensing organization or use at a processing organization. The amendment would not allow for local dispensing of the cannabis.
Craft grower businesses are allowed 5,000 square feet of grow space inside a structure. The owner of the license may petition the state for additional space, with a maximum approval of no more than 14,000 square feet.
The board is expected to revisit the issue at its Nov. 2 study session when citizen comments can be made. No vote could be taken until the Nov. 9 meeting.