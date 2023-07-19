RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul expects to save a substantial sum by refinancing tax-increment-financing bonds that paid for construction of a roadway for a major industry in the community.
The village will seek to refinance the bonds at a lower rate than the original 7 percent interest. The bonds carry an outstanding balance of $7.285 million.
Mayor Chuck Smith said in the first 10 years of the bond issue, the village has paid $2.465 million.
The bonds were used to build a street from U.S. 136 north and then east to the Vista Outdoor property at the edge of the village’s industrial park. Also included in the cost was construction of the facility’s parking lot and truck area.
The 800,000-square-foot plant borders the southbound lanes of Interstate 57.
Vista Outdoor is one of the descendants of the former Bell Helmets and later EastonBell, which had operated in Rantoul for years.
It serves as one of the company’s primary North American sites for assembling, distributing and servicing products.
The new center consolidated Easton Bell Sports Rantoul operations into a single structure. The company’s history in Champaign County dates back to 1982, when Bell Sports acquired a motorcycle accessories manufacturing facility in Rantoul.
The village board approved the refinancing agreement at last week’s monthly meeting.
Shared-use path expansion
In other business, the village board approved a engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering Inc. for design and construction of a Veterans Parkway/Perimeter Road shared-use path extension.
The village will receive a fully funded $172,226 Illinois Department of Transportation grant to extend the shared-use path from Maplewood Drive east to Perimeter Road and then north to Pleasant Acres School.
The board also approved buying 705 N. Maplewood Drive in the Bel Air addition from Gary Baker for $30,000.
Smith said the village will tear down the house on that property to allow for easier access to village utilities.