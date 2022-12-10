RANTOUL — Grant funding that would aid in the expansion of a local fertilizer products supplier and a low-interest loan for a local restaurant are on the agenda at Tuesday’s Rantoul Village Board meeting.
The village board will be asked to approve awarding $60,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to Earnest Agriculture Inc., which operates a fertilizer manufacturing plant in the 500 block of East Condit Drive on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
The remainder of the approximately $1.007 million project would be paid from federal sources and investors.
The village’s grant funds are designed for economic development to support job creation and retention benefiting low- to moderate-income individuals. The funds would go toward the purchase of additional business-specific equipment that would allow the business to expand.
It would create at least two new full-time-equivalent jobs and retain three full-time-equivalent jobs.
The fertilizer products contain nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus in the form of compost.
Restaurant loan
The board will also consider a $30,000 loan to the owners of A Taste of Thai restaurant to be paid back over seven years at 2 percent interest. The village’s micro-loan committee unanimously recommended approval.
The restaurant had operated successfully on Sangamon Avenue for several years, but owners Vone Keomala and Lynette Jones said they had to close due to a loss of rental space. They plan to reopen the business at 112 E. Congress Ave. It would employ three to four people.
The loan, which would include monthly payments of $384, would be used to buy new equipment and a delivery vehicle and to make interior renovations.
“We want to reintroduce the restaurant to the community and make it even better,” they said in their application letter.
Keomala and Jones would use existing equipment plus equipment and items to be purchased with loan funds as collateral.
ARPA funds
The board will also vote on the allocation of American Rescue Plan act funds for four projects:
- $3 million for a wastewater plant force main and pump stations.
- $1.8 million for downtown infrastructure.
- $750,000 for improvements for Fire Station Two.
- $793,000 for renovation of the youth center.
In September, the board voted 5-1 to provide $300 credits on the village utility bills of every resident, amounting to $1.708 million, using ARPA funds. The village received $8.05 million in ARPA money to offset losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pork plant continues to grow
The board will be asked to approve the purchase of 9,000 feet of wiring from Anixter Power Solutions at a cost of $295,740 for the materials necessary to support electric load growth at Rantoul Foods.
The company is expanding its facility to the southwest, requiring an additional service point and 2,500 kva pad-mount transformer.
Bus shelters to be built
The board will vote on a proposed resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding between the village and Champaign County regarding the construction of 10 bus shelters along C-CARTS routes in the village.
The village will be responsible to build the concrete pads on which the shelters will be placed and any necessary sidewalk extensions (an estimated total cost of $50,000). The village will own and maintain the shelters, whose purchase will be paid for by the county.