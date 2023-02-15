DANVILLE — With her home District 2 stretched southward, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, needed someone to head her brand-new Danville field office.
She didn’t have to look very far.
Last month, Kelly picked Danville native Mary Catherine Roberson — the former acting community relations manager for the city of Champaign and Central Illinois Business magazine’s Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year — to run point for outreach in Vermilion County.
“I have a hardworking staff, people tell me all the time,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “We hired a fantastic person from Danville, so I know that will continue.”
Now in her third week on the job, Roberson said her latest career step feels like something she’s been “preparing for her whole life.”
“I’ve spent a lifetime building connections in this community,” Roberson said. “When I saw the opportunity present itself, it felt like a culmination of a life’s work of community involvement and activism and community mobilization.”
For Kelly’s first official Danville appearance since swearing in for her new term, she decided to keep up the “Valentines for Veterans” tradition in a new setting: the Danville Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
She spent the early afternoon hours Tuesday touring some of the location’s 100-plus acres, meeting a few of its 1,500 employees and giving locally sourced Valentine’s Day cards — and goodie bags — to those who served.
“This is my first time here, and I’m very impressed with the campus,” Kelly said. “Of course it’s always heartwarming to put a smile on a veteran’s face, they’ve done so much for us.”
Kids from Danville’s K-12 school district and “Project Success” after-school program ended up preparing about 500 valentines for the veterans, Roberson said.
“It very naturally fell in my lap to be able to connect the congresswoman with the schools and the students,” Roberson said. “We had those existing connections with the after-school programs, both working for them and because my children go to them.
“It’s great to connect with a lot of community partners on a different level now.”
Before 2022, Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District was relatively modest in size, containing some of the Chicago’s South Side and most of the southern suburbs.
The redrawn congressional map practically doubled the district’s landmass, stretching it from just under Kankakee to down below Danville, while shifting its makeup; its proportion of non-White residents fell from about 73 percent to 64 percent after redistricting, according to a Politico analysis.
“My district is very diverse, it’s always been — Danville is big enough to have big city problems, but small enough to remind me of some of my suburban and rural areas,” said Kelly, the district’s representative since 2013. “It’s like there’s a nation in my district.”
Roberson is familiar with the area’s political and cultural makeup, having run for Vermilion County clerk in 2018.
One of her early initiatives will be setting up a new downstate office for Kelly’s Congressional Youth Cabinet, a civic engagement program for high schoolers that allows participants to meet with their congresswoman and discuss policy.
“We want young people to share their concerns and be involved in the process,” Roberson said.
With many of her co-sponsored Champaign projects in new hands, she’s making use of the shorter commute time to spend extra time with family, including her three daughters.
Meanwhile, she’s trying to be a “friendly, familiar face” for locals to get connected to their new congresswoman, who she called “down to earth, respectful and responsive.”
As Kelly told one veteran at the Danville VA’s outpatient center: “Give a call — Mary Catherine will take care of you.”
“I’m proud of my growth; it’s not something I’ve done alone,” Roberson said. “I’m thankful for my mentors, people who’ve taken the time to hear me, and build me up.
“People have believed in me more than I’ve believed in myself in the past, and that has truly helped me on my journey.”