URBANA — Urbana’s recently retired public works director was honored by the American Public Works Association as one of the top 10 public works leaders of the year.
Bill Gray retired in October 2018 after 26 years of service in Urbana.
He was nominated by the Illinois chapter of the American Public Works Association.
“Bill’s qualifications demonstrate a career of leadership, mentoring, education, and community service that embody the characteristics of a Top Ten Leader,” chapter president Sean Henry wrote.
Gray began his career in 1978 in Elmhurst, where he “quickly worked his way from Civil Engineer to Director in four and a half years,” Henry wrote.
Henry cited Gray’s “uncanny ability to bring people together for the greater good,” noting for example that he helped create the the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid Network, the first of its kind in the country.
Gray also served as the APWA Illinois Chapter president in 2008 and 2009.
“In truth he has never slowed down; even in retirement he continues his commitment serving on the Illinois Chapter conference committee,” Henry wrote.