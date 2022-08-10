MAHOMET — A Mahomet businessman whose bid for a residential development on the city’s east side was met with stiff resistance from neighbors of the site two months ago came back with a different plan and won recommended approval from the Mahomet Plan and Zoning Commission.
The plan, which calls for 22 single-family homes on 7 acres, is likely to be discussed at the village board’s Aug. 16 study session and voted on at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Developer Quentin McNew, owner of the Tin Cup RV Park, said a combination of bad timing and the scope of the plan were what caused so many objections at a sometimes-heated June commission meeting.
“I took the feedback and said, ‘I’ll push through one more time,’” McNew said. “This way I at least know where I stand and could adjust plans to more intense density of expanding the RV park. I took the feedback and made my compromise plan.”
The property sits west of Fox Run Subdivision and east of Tin Cup RV Park, about 1,300 feet east of the Tin Cup Road and Lake of the Woods Road intersection.
McNew’s earlier plan had called for a combination of rezoning C-1 neighborhood commercial and C-2 general commercial zoning to R-1B single-family residential and R-2 two-family (duplex) residential districts.
Some residents of the neighboring Fox Run subdivision objected to the plan to develop part of the property that would abut their homes and build duplexes. The commission tabled McNew’s proposal.
Under the new plan, McNew will restrict the new development to single-family free-standing homes on 80-foot lots in accordance with the village’s R-1B single-family zoning.
Commission Chairman Robert DeAtley said McNew had met with some residents of Fox Run Subdivision in the weeks prior to the meeting to get their thoughts on his revised plan — “to keep the adjacent homeowners who are living out there happy.”
In addition to the changes to all single-family homes, McNew will be dedicating over to Fox Run a 15-foot-wide green-space buffer with evergreen trees to separate the two subdivisions.
McNew said the timing was bad when he made his June presentation — coming three weeks before residents were to vote on a $97.7 million tax hike proposal for Mahomet-Seymour schools.
His new plan, McNew said, “keeps the density low and the property values high.”
“It looks like Mahomet is wanting to slow down on multi-family” residential units.
If the village board approves the proposal, McNew said, early October would be the soonest dirt could be moved on the project.
He said that with interest rates on the rise and supply-chain issues, he isn’t sure how soon he will be able to proceed.
As for the Tin Cup RV Park, McNew said he is interested in expanding the number of sites available there, noting there is a 15- to 20-person waiting list at the 75-pad park. He said he will also consider speaking with city officials about whether adding log cabins at the site would be allowed.
The commission also recommended approval of the preliminary plat for McNew’s residential development.
Storage proposal recommended
In another proposal, the commission also recommended approval of a proposal submitted by Jodi and Adam Kimball to convert the old Hideaway restaurant into an indoor climate-controlled storage facility.
DeAtley said the restaurant has been closed for 15 years.
“The petitioner claimed there was no storage within 15 miles of that address,” DeAtley said.
He said the developers plan to erect a privacy fence to separate the property from a neighboring property.