CHAMPAIGN — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said it’s not too great being a Republican in a Democrat-controlled Congress.
“It sucks,” he said during a Monday visit to Champaign. “I’d much rather be in the majority.”
And with redistricting expected to remove one U.S. House seat in Illinois, putting his own seat on the line, Davis didn’t shoot down rumors that he’s considering a run for governor in 2022.
“You never say never,” Davis said, before criticizing current Gov. J.B. Pritzker for problems at the Illinois Department of Employment Security. “I’m gonna criticize any elected official who’s just not doing the job that I think my constituents expect him or her to do.”
Speaking to reporters after a visit to the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Davis said he sees opportunity for bipartisan legislation.
“I think there’s tremendous opportunity to have bipartisan agreements,” especially with Democrats’ slim majorities in the House and Senate, he said, but “the temperature in Washington politically is as toxic and as high as it’s ever been.”
Davis voted against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — which included $1,400 payments, funding for vaccine distribution and funds for local and state governments — calling it a “liberal wish list,” echoing Republican talking points.
Next on the Democrats’ agenda is a large infrastructure bill.
Davis met earlier this month with President Joe Biden and other legislators to discuss infrastructure, a meeting he called “a very good first step by the Biden administration.”
“We can easily come up with an infrastructure plan that I think could get almost unanimous support in Congress,” said Davis, a member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure committee.
Davis indicated he’d want the infrastructure bill to be paid for, but that he didn’t want to do it with income taxes or raising the gas tax.
“I think the public’s desire to raise the gas tax even more to pay for this is probably less just because the prices have increased over the last few months,” Davis said.
And if electric vehicles become more popular, Davis said the gas tax would have “a diminishing return,” and he didn’t expect a vehicle-miles-traveled tax to be popular among liberals.
“I would pay the exact same amount for my F-150 crew cab on the highway” as a Toyota Prius with a vehicle-miles-traveled tax, Davis said. “I think some on the far left will object to that and try to create a two-tiered system, which would then make my constituents not support something like that.”
Instead, he suggested more public-private partnerships.
“I don’t know why we always get stuck on the gas tax and the VMT,” Davis said. “Let’s talk about creating a diversified approach.”
He also recently introduced a bill that would limit environmental reviews on infrastructure projects to two years.
“I think that’s a common-sense regulatory approach,” Davis said.
On agriculture, which he came to Champaign Monday to talk about with his Agriculture Advisory Coalition, he said he spoke Friday with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who also served in that role during the Obama administration. Davis said Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, was the best possible option for a Democratic administration’s ag secretary.
“I am so glad to be able to work with Tom Vilsack because we had a great working relationship during the four years that we worked together under the Obama administration,” Davis said.