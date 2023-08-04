ROSSVILLE — Pigeons and other birds can inhabit downtown Rossville in peace, at least for now.
The village board voted down a proposal to buy a Bird Gard sound-emitting unit that would convince the birds to go elsewhere.
Resident Eric Thomas asked the board to do something about the downtown bird problem because of the guano they produce.
Trustees turned thumbs down to that idea after hearing residents’ concerns.
Village Clerk Chris White said the solar Bird Gard has a price tag of about $740.
She said trustees nixed the proposal because “they didn’t have all the details on how it would affect other birds like doves.”
“It was explained to us that it could be programmed for a particular nuisance bird, but residents weren’t sure,” White said.
One resident also said one study indicated the sound emitted by the device can affect young children.