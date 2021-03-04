SAVOY — The Savoy 16 is one step closer to serving alcohol.
The village board voted 5-1 in favor of having staff draw up a theater-class liquor license, which would be voted on at a future meeting.
Trustees rejected a similar request from the theater’s previous managers in 2019, when just two voted in favor of a liquor license for Goodrich Quality Theatres.
After Goodrich filed for bankruptcy and the theater closed for several months, trustees John Brown, A.J. Ruggieri and Heather Mangian switched their votes to supporting the request from the theater’s new managers, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC.
While supporting it, Mangian made clear that she still had concerns about underage drinking, being close to the University of Illinois and the theater’s party rooms.
“I’m going to say yes, but I’m hoping it’s going to be a very specific document,” she said.
Trustee Jan Carter Niccum remained a no, as he also expressed concern about underage drinking and enforcement.
Phoenix’s executive chef, Pat McCabe, told trustees that a liquor license would help the Savoy 16 stay competitive with the AMC Champaign 13, which has served alcohol since around 2012.
“When we add alcohol sales to a theater, there is a natural increase in the amount spent per person,” he said.
“But it’s more about providing a total entertainment experience,” he added. “People might choose us over AMC because we also offer the alcohol, which they already offer.”
Trustee John Brown said as a “realist,” he recognizes that customers likely already sneak alcohol into the theater.
“I’m not naive to think that people that want to drink in a theater aren’t already doing it,” he said. “They’re just sneaking it in like they sneak in food and everything else.”
Chris Gehring, Phoenix’s senior vice president of operations, said the alcohol would be served in clear, plastic cups and that customer’s IDs would be scanned to help track issues.
“This will allow us to better control who’s coming in and buying alcohol,” Gehring said.
Trustee A.J. Ruggieri said the scanning of IDs “is a very good mitigating system to prevent underage drinking, or at least from buying.”
While he said he was “on the fence,” Ruggieri called the theater part of “the heart of Savoy.”
“It has been just very disheartening to see it in the last few months,” he said. “So, me personally, I would be for moving forward, but I would ask that we look at a very specific license for theaters.”
Trustee Bill Vavrik said he expected the theater to serve alcohol responsibly.
“I can’t imagine you would do something to your business — selling a few beers for probably a stupidly high price, because that’s typically what theaters do — that would jeopardize the character and nature of the environment that you’re providing where people wouldn’t want to drop their kids off and let them see a movie,” Vavrik said. “I got to imagine the revenue from the families and the children is significantly more than the small revenue that comes from alcohol.”
Gehring said Phoenix has had just a “handful” of issues in the 15 years it has been serving alcohol at its theaters.
“It’s not the same atmosphere as a bar,” he said. “People aren’t coming there to get drunk. They’re coming to enjoy themselves and have a couple of drinks.”
Since Phoenix reopened the theater in January, Gehring said business has been slow, especially with studios continuing to push back their big releases.
“Until the vaccine starts to get a lot more widespread, things are slow,” he said. “Better than we thought here; the community’s been great — but it’s still not anywhere near where we need to be.”
But he said, “we’re not worried. We’ll get there.”