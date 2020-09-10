SAVOY — At its meeting Wednesday night, Savoy’s trustees unanimously approved hiring the assistant to Champaign’s city manager to be its new village administrator.
When Christopher Walton begins Oct. 1, he’ll replace longtime Village Manager Dick Helton, who retired in February after 17 years with Savoy.
“Savoy has a lot going for it,” Walton said. “Everyone talks very highly about the residents and about the communal atmosphere that exists here, and I saw this as an opportunity to join a municipality, to extend my career but then also to provide a service to the residents of Savoy.”
Walton said his first step will be to get to know the staff and reach out to residents to “hear what their concerns are and what their ideas are and to really take in all those considerations and then help the board.”
Savoy received 36 applications for the position from around the country and interviewed six candidates by Zoom and two in person.
“Christopher stood out among even more qualified candidates, and it just so happens he was in our backyard,” Village President Joan Dykstra said. “When I first saw his application, I saw that he didn’t have a lot of administrative experience per se, but there was just something about him that stood out. … He had a strength and humility, and that is a rare combination.”
Fire Chief Jason Dillingham said Walton “glowed” during the interviews.
“Christopher’s desire to serve, Christopher’s genuine-ness and ability to articulate and speak stood out,” he said. “I am very excited to see how Christopher and myself can move the fire department in a progressive nature moving forward.”
Walton will be paid $102,000 a year.
He’s been with the city of Champaign since October 2018, and before that worked in Lake County. He said he has a master’s degree in public policy and public administration and attended National Louis University in Chicago.
“I’ve worked in different municipalities,” he said.
Walton said working in a smaller town shouldn’t be much of an adjustment.
“I think that good government translates across any political boundary,” Walton said. “I don’t think the size matters. I think that we have a lot of potential here. We’ve got a great staff, and I think we’re going to do a lot of great things for the residents of Savoy.”
The village’s ordinances require him to move to Savoy within six months, and Walton said he’s looking forward to “raise a family here and be part of the community.”
Now that the village administrator has been hired, Dykstra said the next position to fill will be the public works director.
“I wanted to wait on that,” she said, “so that the administrator can have a definite input on the public works director.”
Dykstra said that even with the vacancies, her staff has “not missed a beat.”