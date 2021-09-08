SAVOY — In response to “a significant number” of citizen complaints about speeding in residential areas, Savoy trustees will study the notion of reducing speed limits to 25 mph in those areas.
In a memo prepared for a study session Wednesday, Public Works Director Roland White said the staff looked at residential streets and found a lot of bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Further, speed studies done on residential streets over the years show that most drivers go about 30 mph on those streets.
But because the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists trumps the need to move traffic efficiently, White wrote that “it is justifiable to reduce the 30 mph speed limits in these areas by 5 mph.”
Should the trustees lean that way, White’s recommendation is that Burwash Avenue from Prospect Avenue to U.S. 45 and Wesley Avenue from Curtis Road to Church Street remain at 30 mph because of their status as “major collector” streets.
Further, he said, in accordance with Illinois Department of Transportation policies, speed studies would need to be done first on the following streets to justify any change in their current speed limits:
- South Mattis from the village limits to Church.
- South Prospect from the village limits to Curtis.
- South First Street from Curtis to Airport roads.
- Curtis from Mattis to South First.
- Church from Mattis to South First.
- East Airport Road from U.S. 45 to South First.
White estimated that 30 to 60 street signs would need to be put up at key entryways into residential areas.
If Savoy employees do that work, he recommended that it be phased in over the next year. He estimated the cost to put in 30 signs would run between $4,500 and $9,000.
If the work were to be contracted out, it could likely be completed in about three months at a cost of anywhere from $7,500 to $15,000, he said.
“While we could accomplish this work in-house, a significant portion of regularly planned work would need to be delayed to complete the sign installations,” White said.
Trustees are set to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Robert McCleary Municipal Center, 611 N. Dunlap Ave. The meetings are also streamed on Facebook.