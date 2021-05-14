SAVOY — Now that voters have approved home-rule status for Savoy, trustees are ready to add a local gas tax.
In the April election, residents voted 531-469 in favor of home rule, and one of the main arguments proponents made was that Savoy was missing out on gas-tax revenue without benefiting from lower gas prices.
“I favor something that’s similar to Champaign and Urbana. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t,” Trustee Heather Mangian said at Wednesday’s village board meeting.
“I favor use of it for roads that we need upgraded or retrofitted,” she added. “I think the voters told us what they wanted, and we talked about motor fuel and roads.”
Champaign has a 4-cents-per-gallon gas tax, while Urbana’s is currently 5 cents per gallon.
The village transmitted the certification of the home-rule vote to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, Village Administrator Christopher Walton said, “so we have fulfilled our obligations with that.”
A local motor-fuel tax would be administered locally and not by the Illinois Department of Revenue, he said.
“I’ve been tired of paying the same price for gasoline in Savoy that everybody else pays in Champaign-Urbana and yet we were never able to recoup any of that,” Trustee Dee Shonkwiler said.
Besides the gas tax, board members also brought up the possibility of raising fees for video-gambling terminal and the village’s sales tax, which currently sits at 0.5 percent.
“That’s a way that you don’t have to put it on the backs of property owners,” Village President John Brown said of the sales tax. “It kind of shares the burden with people that live outside the village but may shop here in the village.”
Champaign and Urbana’s home-rule sales- tax rates are both at 1.5 percent.
“If I go shopping in Champaign-Urbana, I never think about the sales tax that I’m paying there,” Brown said.
Trustee Bill Vavrik said the board had wanted to raise fees for video-gambling terminals a few months ago, but put that effort on pause when trustees learned that non-home-rule communities were not allowed to do that.
“I’d be interested to put that issue back on the table,” Vavrik said.
Walton said village staff would bring back more information, including revenue projections, at a future study session.