SAVOY — Village trustees appear ready to pay a consultant to do a long-range study of Savoy’s fire-protection needs.
At a study session Wednesday, trustees heard from representatives of only two companies who submitted proposals to do that work: Skokie-based Illinois Fire Chiefs Association Assessment Consulting Services and Emergency Services Consulting International, based in Wilsonville, Ore.
Even though it was about $11,000 more expensive, trustees expressed a desire to go with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.
“The consensus at this point was to go with a company from Illinois that may have a better understanding of Illinois law and was closer in case we needed access,” Village President Joan Dykstra said.
The Illinois consultant’s initial proposal came in at just under $93,000, but its representative said the geographic-information-system mapping services it initially thought it would have to subcontract can now be done in house.
That could trim $20,000 from the price tag, bringing the cost closer to the Oregon agency’s lower proposal of a little more than $61,000.
Village Administrator Christopher Walton said trustees asked him to clarify some points in the Illinois agency’s proposal and come back to them with that information at the board’s Feb. 17 meeting. Dystra said it’s possible there will be a vote to enter into a contract at that meeting.
Dykstra, who will be stepping down as village president in April, said the board needs the study and needs to act on it sooner than later.
“Our community is growing, and we need a way forward,” she said. “The bottom line is they will help us decide if there’s a need for another station, and if so, where — on the east side or the west side” of the railroad tracks.
“This is expensive, but I believe it’s going to be well worth it financially going forward,” she said.
If there are recommendations that end up costing money the village doesn’t have in its budget, then trustees need to be armed with information to make a case for higher taxes to pay for needed services, Dykstra said.
Both consultants’ proposals can be found on the village’s website.
In other business
Trustees approved an interim slate of fire department command staff in the wake of Jason Dillingham’s resignation as chief, which was effective Jan. 31 after about a year on the job.
Samuel Smith will serve as acting fire chief, Joshua Young will be acting assistant chief, Richard Kesler will be acting captain and Timothy Frye will be acting lieutenant.
In addition to hiring a new fire chief, Walton will also be looking for a new recreation director.
Trustees heard that Brandon Martin, who’s had that job for the past 3½ years, is leaving Feb. 12 for another job.
“I am excited to move forward professionally and be a part of a great, established team within the Champaign Park District,” Martin said.
In August, Trustee Bill Vavrik initiated a conversation about making the Recreation Center “revenue neutral.” Walton has been working with rec center employees on ways to do that.