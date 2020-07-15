SAVOY — Savoy trustees approved letting voters decide whether to adopt a home-rule form of government but postponed the referendum from the November election to the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.
Trustee Dee Shonkwiler proposed the later date “to allow more time for our voters, our residents to research on it.”
“I think we’re a little rushed at this point to be bringing it up for the November election,” he said.
Trustee Bill Vavrik said it made sense to vote on the issue during a more local election.
Having the home-rule referendum during “a municipal-focused election having more municipal issues and items would be better than (during) an election that is going to be a presidential election,” he said.
The amended referendum date passed 3-2, with trustees John Brown, Shonkwiler and Vavrik in support and Heather Mangian and Jan Niccum opposed.
While opposed to the later date, Niccum is a proponent of moving to home-rule status, which would give the village broad authority to exercise powers and take actions that are not specifically forbidden under state law, including on finances and taxes.
Non-home-rule communities, on the other hand, can only do what state law specifically allows, according to the Illinois Municipal League.
By not being able to impose a local gas tax, for example, Niccum said the village is missing out on $200,000 to $400,000 a year, even though drivers often pay the same price for gas in Savoy as in Champaign-Urbana.
“It will take more money, potentially more money, that the budget of Savoy could use from the gas tax out of our hands for at least another six months,” Niccum said.
He said that money would go toward “street repairs that are dearly needed in our community.”