SAVOY — A year after Billie Krueger first came to work for Savoy, it was a village of 2,674 residents.
Many new subdivisions and three decades later, Krueger — Savoy’s longtime village clerk — has seen the population grow to over 8,000.
She’s loved her job, she said, but at 72, she’s decided to retire at the end of the year.
Krueger was set to announce her retirement plans to the village board Wednesday night.
Her retirement plans don’t include moving.
“We love Savoy and we love living here,” Krueger said.
Krueger said she’s spent her life in Champaign and Savoy.
She was originally hired in 1989 to be village clerk, but since she wasn’t living in Savoy at the time, she was made deputy clerk instead, she recalled.
Krueger, who later moved to Savoy, served as deputy clerk from 1989 to 2000 and has been village clerk ever since.
During her tenure, Krueger said she worked with two village presidents and five village administrators, and village government has since relocated to the Robert C. McCleary Municipal Center at 611 N. Dunlap Ave.
As village clerk, Krueger has been the official record-keeper and election official for the village.
She takes minutes at public meetings, prepares agendas, ordinances and resolutions and handles election filings for village offices.
She’s seen Savoy add both new businesses and subdivisions.
“We’re growing so fast,” she said.
She’ll be sad to leave her job, she said, but there are more things she wants to do with her time — including being able to use the Savoy Recreation Center she never has time to get to.
“People always told me you know when it’s time to retire, and I did,” she sad. “I just had a peace about it.”
A mother of two, grandmother to two and married to her husband, Larry, for 47 years, Krueger said she hopes to travel more, help out with her grandkids’ remote learning as needed, do some volunteer work, be active and enjoy her home.
Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra, who plans to retire herself next May after three decades of public service, said she’s worked with Krueger since the 1980s, and “it’s been a privilege.”
The village will lose decades of institutional knowledge when Krueger retires, Dykstra said.
“She’s been a rock during COVID; during many staffing changes, especially recently; and she’s kept me on track and kept me going,” she said.