URBANA — The city of Urbana is partnering with a minority owned and operated executive search firm to find a new director for its Community Development Services department.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city interviewed three search firms before choosing Washington D.C.-based Polihire.
The position was posted Sept. 9, and Marlin said she anticipates it will take several months to fill.
The director position has been vacant for a year, since the city’s last Community Development Services director, Lorrie Pearson, resigned to take a position as executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve. Sheila Dodd, grants manager for the city, has also been managing the Community Development Services department on an interim basis.
The Community Development Services director oversees such city functions as land-use planning, zoning, economic development, grant programs and building and property code compliance. According to the recruitment profile, the city’s next Community Development Services director will be paid an annual salary of $109,564 to $180,781.
Requirements for the position include a combination of education and experience such as a bachelor’s degree in urban planning, architecture, business, economic development, engineering or related field, five years experience in community development as director or or assistant director or comparable management experience in building safety, economic development or urban planning.
A master’s degree is preferred, according to the profile posted by Polihire. Also among the requirements:
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively collaborate, relate and communicate with a broad range of people.
- Commitment to staff development and involvement.
- Exceptional aptitude to anticipate and solve problems.
Knowledge and understanding of a wide variety of capital improvement projects and operational and administrative services.
Comprehensive knowledge of municipal finance and budgeting.
Polihire is also handling the search for Urbana’s next police chief.