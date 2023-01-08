Senate shuffle continues: Tom Bennett tabbed to succeed Barickman in 53rd
GIBSON CITY — During the same weekend that area Democrats selected Scott Bennett's successor in the state Senate, area Republicans voted to promote his uncle to another vacant Senate seat.
Lifelong Gibson City resident Tom Bennett will be sworn in this week as the 53rd District state senator, replacing Jason Barickman, who announced his resignation last month.
Tom Bennett, who has served as the state representative for the 106th District since 2015, was selected from a field of five applicants.
“The 53rd Senate District was blessed with a great field of candidates," said Livingston County's Dave Rice, who chaired the 13-person committee that picked Barickman's replacement. “After considering the needs of the 53rd District, the state of Illinois and the Republican Party, the committee felt that Tom Bennett was the best choice to meet these needs.
"Based on the candidates interviewed for the senate seat, the committee feels the central Illinois Republican future is bright.”
Tom Bennett will be joined at Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony in Springfield by Champaign Democrat Paul Faraci, who was tabbed Saturday to succeed Scott Bennett as the senator representing the 52nd District.