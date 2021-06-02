URBANA — Champaign County Treasurer Cassandra “C.J.” Johnson said her office will help if taxpayers run into issues with their banks as a result of the first installment of 2020 property taxes being withdrawn from accounts Friday, rather than on the payment due date of Tuesday.
Potentially affected would be taxpayers who have their property-tax payments automatically taken out of their bank accounts.
While there is nothing indicating that payments won’t be withdrawn until the due date, Johnson said, “I’ve found out from other individuals that that is standard practice and people have come to expect that.”
Johnson said her office hoped to get a jump on payments heading into a holiday weekend, with the expectation that the treasurer’s office would be busy on the payment due date.
As expected, “we have a line all the way out the front door,” she said Tuesday.
Only a few people have called to complain about the payments that were automatically withdrawn on Friday, and some wanted to verify that it was the treasurer’s office withdrawing the funds, Johnson said.
“There were a couple of individuals who were less than pleased, but, again, all we can do is offer to make it right,” she said.
Johnson said she has apologized to callers and has taken steps to make sure property-tax payments won’t be automatically withdrawn before the due date in the future.
Anyone who has had issues with their accounts as a result of the payments being debited a few days before the due date can contact the treasurer’s office via email at treasurer@ co.champaign.il.us.
That’s a better way to contact her office for now than by phone, Johnson said. Due to the volume of taxpayers turning up to make their first-installment payments in person, many phone calls are going to voicemail, she said.