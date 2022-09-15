ST. JOSEPH — The village board Tuesday night voted to approve the sale of the town’s former Boy Scouts building to a local couple who operate a sports bar adjacent to the building.
The board voted 4-2 to approve the sale of the 947-square-foot building, which sits across the street from village hall, for $10,000 to Roche and Heather Cain, owners of Roch’s Place in downtown St. Joseph.
Art Rapp and Max Painter cast the “no” votes. An earlier motion by Rapp not to sell the building to the Cains because their bid was below the appraised value of $20,000 failed 4-2. Rapp said he preferred to list the building with a real-estate agent. He said residents would be angry if the board agreed to sell it for $10,000. Painter said he wanted to be “on the right side of history” and not accept a bid that was too low.
Village Administrator Joseph Hackney said there was no minimum bid requirement.
“It is a building that needs some love,” Hackney said, “so hopefully Roch’s got some incentive to put some work into it and make it nice.”
Six prospective buyers viewed the building, with the Cains the only ones to submit a bid.
At one time the Scout building was used as village hall and housed the village jail. It is zoned commercial downtown.
Troop 40 Scouts had used the building for decades.
The Cains’ sports bar is located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets, just east of the former Scout building.
Roche Cain said he will expand the business and is undecided how the extra space will be used.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to be (for) special events like birthdays or we’ll get it open just to expand,” he said. “It needs a lot of work. The outside looks great, but the inside doesn’t.”
He said it will require cutting a hole through the wall of his business and the brick wall of the Scout building and either add a ramp or steps.
Cain said December will mark 10 years since he and his wife bought the sports bar building. They later bought a pizza business next door and expanded.
“We’re also building a Little Roch’s in Royal and remodeling a building,” he said. “My eldest son died in a car wreck. We’re naming it after him because we called him ‘Little Roch.’ We hope to open that by the first of the year.”
Nora Maberry-Daniels contributed to this story.