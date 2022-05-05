ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Village Board is expected to vote next week on whether to approve a study to determine the feasibility of growing the town to the north.
Village President Tammy Fruhling-Voges said the board will likely place on its agenda a measure to authorize an engineering study for the possible future expansion.
“It’s been talked about for many years,” Fruhling-Voges said, “but no one’s done a study about what the feasibility would be to have such a project.”
The area north of town around the Interstate 74 overpass seems to be the most likely option for possible expansion.
Fruhling-Voges said village officials would like to see the Champaign County community expand both residentially and commercially. Options east, west and south don’t appear to offer as many benefits, nor are they as likely to occur.
“We’ve always talked about north because we have the interstate and some potential for commercial growth,” she said. “That might be a little more costly, but more desirable due to interstate traffic.”
The area east of town is open farmland that could one day become available if the property owner decides to develop it.
“To the south, over time, there could be potential there,” Fruhling-Voges said, “but the current property owner is not interested in doing anything there, and a part of that land is owned by the church, which is in a trust.
“On the west side, we have the (Salt Fork) River. Not that that would entirely prevent you from going to the west. You would have to bore under the river” to expand some services such as sewer.
Fruhling-Voges said she believes in exploring as many potential advantages as there are available.
“If you open the door to all options, it might put the village in a better position for more potential,” she said. “I don’t like to be cornered into anything. I think for the taxpayers’ and the village’s sake ... it’s good to look at everything and the big picture.
“If the study is not outrageously expensive, I think it will be valuable information, whether two years, five years or 10 years down that road that the village needs to have.”
Northward expansion seems to be the logical choice at present due to the visibility and traffic afforded by the interstate. Fruhling-Voges said there is also some potential for additional commercial development just south of the interstate.