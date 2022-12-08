URBANA — State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital early Thursday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Illinois Senate Democrats relayed information from Bennett’s wife, Stacy, confirming that he is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem, but his condition was not available.
First responders were called to the couple’s Champaign home just before 3 a.m.
Bennett, 45, a Champaign lawyer, represents the 52nd District, which covers portions of Champaign and Vermilion counties, including Champaign-Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, Danville, Tilton and Westville.
He was first appointed to the seat in January 2015 to fill out the term of Mike Frerichs, who had been elected state treasurer the previous November. He was elected to his first full term in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 and on Nov. 8, when he ran unopposed.
Bennett has been an instrumental player in recent negotiations to amend the controversial SAFE-T Act that, among other aspects, abolishes bail in Illinois criminal cases.
Hearing of Bennett's hospitalization, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said "Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. M.K. and I are keeping Scott, Stacy and his entire family and community in our prayers."