State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, will host town hall meetings in Champaign, Georgetown and Rantoul next week.
The 52nd district senator will discuss the fall veto session and invites constituents to help him plan his legislative agenda.
The meetings will be:
— 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois Terminal fourth floor, 45 E. University Ave., C. State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, will be present as well.
— 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Georgetown City Hall, 208 S. Walnut St., Georgetown.
— 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Rantoul Township High School cafetorium, 200 S. Sheldon St., Rantoul.
For information, call 217-355-5252 or visit SenatorBennett.com.