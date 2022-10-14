SPRINGFIELD — If you still haven’t gotten your Illinois property- and income tax-rebates, be aware the deadline to file any necessary paperwork is Monday.
Most eligible taxpayers won't need to file any paperwork to get the rebates, though.
Those who qualify and filed their 2021 state income taxes will be getting their rebates automatically, either by mail or auto-deposited in their bank accounts, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said he’s heard from many taxpayers who are confused about the rebates, and he urged everyone to check two state websites to find out more about who is eligible and the status of their own rebates.
“I’ve heard from numerous constituents that their income- and property-tax rebates haven’t shown up,” Rose said. “This may simply be because of the rolling nature of the deposits.”
The state was set to begin issuing rebates Sept. 12, but payments have staggered, with some taxpayers getting theirs sooner than others.
For those still waiting, it may also be a case of their paperwork not being order, in which case the deadline to fix that comes up Monday, Rose warned.
Taxpayers are potentially eligible for two rebates, depending on their income. One is a $50 income-tax rebate for anyone filing as a single person or $100 per couple filing jointly, plus $100 per dependent up to three.
Those eligible for the income-tax rebate must have been Illinois residents in 2021 with an adjusted gross income under $200,000 for single filers and under $400,000 for joint filers.
The second rebate is on property taxes equal to the property-tax credit claimed on 2021 Illinois taxes, up to $300, according to the Department of Revenue.
Those qualified must be Illinois residents with an adjusted gross income up to $250,000 for single filers and up to $500,000 for joint filers.
The website to check on your own tax-rebate status is mytax.illinois.gov/?link=REBINQ
The website to check for eligibility for the two rebates and information on required paperwork is at https://bit.ly/3CyMGej