Heads up, Homer residents: Don’t discard the envelope that contains your next water bill until you see what else is inside.
In it should also be a note with the sort of news not often delivered in Illinois: Your taxes are going down.
The savings stem from a move the village board made just before the holidays — to pay off the remaining balance on the former Church of Christ building, and the about 8 acres surrounding it, that Homer bought for $680,000 in 2007 and turned into Village Hall.
To make the finances work, the village took out a 20-year USDA loan, adding a 3 percent surcharge on utility taxes to cover it. After 12 years of paying ahead, Mayor Ray Cunningham says, the debt is gone.
And soon, so will be the taxes — the utility tax portion has already been removed from bills; the telecommunications portion should be removed by the state no later than July.
All told, estimates the mayor of the town of 1,168, it should amount to a monthly savings of between $18 to $25 per Homer household.
Says Cunningham: “The board felt that we had an obligation to the taxpayers to remove the tax because it was specifically designated to pay for the building, and with the building paid, the tax was no longer needed.”