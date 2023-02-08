MAHOMET — The Mahomet community and Mahomet-Seymour school district could have new tennis courts by the end of August.
A recent bid opening produced quotes more to the village board’s liking, which is expected to result in a green light for the project.
Bids at two earlier openings came in much higher than anticipated (more than $1 million) after the village received a $725,000 Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant for the project.
Mahomet Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said the most-recent low bid, however, came in at $694,200.
An alternate bid for lights at the courts totaled $234,832.
“We’re going to recommend later this month just to accept the base bid,” Waldinger said. “We’re going to work on lighting separately.”
The village will look to partner with project stakeholders and the Mahomet Community Foundation to raise additional money to add lighting.
“The Mahomet Community Foundation was put into place for this very reason, and it will be a great vehicle to see us through the finish line,” Village President Sean Widener said.
The courts, to be located at Middletown Park, 102 W. Main St., the former site of Middletown Grade School, will be open to the public and available for use by the Mahomet-Seymour boys and girls tennis teams as a result of ongoing cooperation and joint agreements with the school district. Due to the absence of courts, M-S tennis teams have had to go out of town for practices and all matches.
The Parks and Recreation Department will also offer youth and adult programs and leagues.
Widener said the courts “will be a high-impact project that will benefit the entire Bulldog community” and called it “a great example of what can be accomplished when everyone is working towards a common goal.”
He said inflation and supply-chain issues were likely the cause of the earlier bids being so much higher.
Illinois Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), who initiated the DCEO grant, said he appreciates the cooperative approach taken by the village and school district on the project, which otherwise “would have caused a doubling-up of local property taxpayers dollars for the same basic enhanced opportunity for the community.”
The village entered into an agreement to take over Middletown Park and 13 Acres Park, located just south of Middletown Park, from the school district in exchange for developing those properties.
Waldinger said the village has a master plan for both tennis and pickleball and has been gathering public feedback and master planning 13 Acres Park. The master plan will include the addition of pickleball courts.
In the meantime, pickleball lines will be included on three of the courts at the new tennis facility.
There are more than 28 pickleball teams participating in a Mahomet winter league. Two temporary courts have been established on the basketball court at Bridle Leash Park, and school gyms and the Sangamon on Main gym are used for the sport’s winter demands.
Waldinger said the new tennis facility will add another dimension to the diverse list of recreation options in Mahomet and “fulfills a void for tennis that we’ve had for quite some time.”
“We can’t wait to grow and explore the sport for players of all ages and abilities and add yet another layer of quality-of-life experiences for our residents.”