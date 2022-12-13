Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday ordered all flags at state facilities to be flown
at half-staff until sundown on Dec. 19 in honor and remembrance of Champaign state
Sen. Scott Bennett, who died last week at age 45.HE SAID IT
“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said Monday. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning.”
MEMORIAL SET
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sen. Bennett’s memory to CU Able and the C-U Autism Network, given that his priority for this session was going to be legislation to help those with disabilities.
TUNE IN
Champaign County’s State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who hired Sen. Bennett as a prosecutor 10 years ago, will join Brian Barnhart in the 9 a.m. hour of today’s edition of ‘A Penny for Your Thoughts’ on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.