The Law Q&A | If president can't perform duties, what happens?
The 45th president has COVID-19, the respiratory infection that is plaguing (so to speak) humanity. What happens if he becomes seriously ill and incapacitated from making decisions?
Indeed, what is the law if a U.S. president can’t perform his/her presidential duties? Is there a temporary succession of presidential power?
Yep, the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
After the assassination of John Kennedy, succeeding president Lyndon Johnson urged a constitutional amendment clarifying the transfer of presidential powers. The issue arose from the fact that for half an hour, Kennedy was mortally wounded but not dead. During that time, Johnson did not have authority to act with the power of the president. And, if Kennedy had not died right away but remained permanently unconscious while his heart continued beating for who knows how long, the vice president would not yet have been vested with presidential power.
Transfer of power
Ratified and becoming law in 1965, the 25th Amendment amplified the rules on the transfer of power.
Sections 3 and 4 of that amendment dealt with temporary handoffs of the presidential football.
Section 3 provides that when the president transmits to the heads of the Senate and the House (the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House) his/her written declaration that he/she is unable to do the duties of office, presidential power transfers to the vice president. When the president thereafter sends them a written declaration that he/she can resume presidential duties, power then reverts to the president. Kind of like a flea-flicker play in football.
What if there is concern the prez is not able to do his/her duties, but the president doesn’t or can’t consent to transfer? Section 4 says that the vice president and the majority of the president’s cabinet must give a writing to the head of the Senate and House declaring such. Power then transfers. The president can contest the transfer by sending a letter to Congress saying he/she should remain in power.
If the VP and majority of the cabinet disagree, then within four days of the president’s rebuttal note, they must send a counter-rebuttal note to congress disputing the president. Congress thereafter must vote within timelines set forth in Section 4 on whether the president is unable to discharge the duties. Upon a two-thirds vote in each house finding the president cannot discharge those duties, the VP then acts as president. Section 4 has never been implemented.
Tales from the past
In 2002 and 2007, George W. Bush voluntarily briefly relinquished power under Section 3 when anesthetized for colonoscopies. Ronald Reagan sort of invoked it in 1985, giving George H.W. Bush power while Reagan underwent colon surgery to remove a polyp (it is reported that Reagan declared he was not formally invoking the 25th Amendment, not believing that the amendment drafters intended for it to apply to minor surgery). As if the president is alert enough to have the nuclear code box next to the operating table.
Ironically enough, the 25th Amendment was never invoked when Reagan was shot in 1981 and underwent major surgery and hospitalization to recover.
It seems that once one has been anointed with the elixir of U.S. presidential power, relinquishing it is as challenging as breaking a drug addiction.
Or defending against a flea-flicker.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc.