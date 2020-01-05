Are you ready to get a new car and want to trade in your current wheels? Are your current wheels holding their price well?
Well guess what? You may have to pay a tax on your trade-in.
Prior to Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois, like a majority of states, did not have a transfer tax for trade-ins when purchasing a newer vehicle from a retailer.
On and after Jan. 1, a state sales tax of 6.25% will be imposed on a trade-in valued in excess of $10,000 as part of the purchase of any tangible personal property for personal use and not for resale. Local taxes may also now apply in a like calculation on the trade-in.
This isn’t limited just to cars. Tangible personal property is any property that is not real estate and which you can touch, fondle or grope. Intangible personal property is recognized under American law as something not perceivable to the senses but which is still a property interest one can own — like patents, copyrights, accounts receivable (a debt that is owed), or maybe a current right to own something tangible or intangible in the future.
But the tangible property being traded in must be a like kind for this particular tax to apply. Thus, this tax only applies if I trade in a car for a new car purchase and not trade in my $30,000 Rolex watch for a new Maserati.
Remember, too, the new tax applies only in a transaction where the tangible personal property being purchased is for personal use and not for resale.
The trade-in tax is only on that value of the trade-in above the first $10,000. So, if the trade-in value is $11,000, the new tax applies to the $1,000 above the $10,000. The whole purchase price of the new car minus the entire trade-in value is taxed as before at the same rate (plus local taxes, if any). Any legal challenges for double taxation are not likely to succeed. It’s simply an additional tax on something not taxed before.
As always, the value of the trade-in is whatever the parties agree to. Auto dealers always dicker down the value of your proposed trade-in anyway. They want more cash in the deal, and they want a lower value on your trade-in so as to increase their profit margin on its resale to the next schmuck.
The value of the trade-in generally cannot have added to it any additional costs the retailer may impose, nor any local taxes that might apply to the whole transaction.
Critics of this law fear it will reduce auto sales because consumers won’t trade in as often if they have to pay additional taxes.
In October, two Republican House representatives sponsored bills to revoke the new law. The bills currently languish in the House Rules Committee.
At this moment they probably have as much chance of seeing the light of legislative day in the Democratic party-controlled state government as Dustin Hoffman had in escaping Devil’s Island in “Papillion.”
But then again, Steve McQueen made it.
So you never know.