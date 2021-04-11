The Law Q&A | Section 1985 of the Civil Rights Act and the power it wields
Some weeks ago, U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, represented by the NAACP, used the Civil Rights Act to sue Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and two right-wing militia groups for their conspiring to forcibly prevent Congress from counting the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.
What law is this claim founded on?
Now referred to as Section 1985 of the Civil Rights Act, this legislation was originally born in the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Among other things, Section 1985 authorizes lawsuits against people who conspire to commit certain prohibited acts, such as interfering with government, obstructing justice, or depriving persons of equal protection under the law through force, intimidation or threats.
And it covers conspiracies to violently prevent a public official from taking office or to “molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede” the discharge of official duties.
Necessary move
The Klan Act was a legislative attempt after the Civil War to combat KKK violence. It tried to enfranchise otherwise disenfranchised Blacks with a legal recourse against hate groups. The law was passed at a time when the KKK was openly and violently terrorizing Black people and Congress members so as to block Reconstruction-era reforms for Blacks in the South.
Section 1985 allows individuals the recovery of money as compensation for acts against them from the use of force, intimidation or threats.
In a civil suit, the burden of proof is less than any required in criminal actions prosecuted by the government. In civil suits, generally the standard for the burden of proof is to show that the claim more probably true than not happened.
In criminal actions, the burden on the government is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime. It’s the difference between, “I think it’s likely so-and-so happened,” as opposed to “I’m pretty dang sure so-and-so happened.”
Recent history
Slumbering for a century, Section 1985’s utility for individual justice against hate groups was awakened in 1980.
Four Black women were shot by three Klansmen who drove through a Black neighborhood in Chattanooga, Tenn., firing shotguns after burning a wooden cross. A fifth woman was injured by shattered glass.
The Klansmen were criminally charged with attempted murder. An all-White jury acquitted two, and a third served a 9-month sentence.
In 1982, however, the injured women won an award of $535,000 after suing under Section 1985.
Ironic twist
The NAACP has sued Trump for violating the Klan Act when allegedly trying to disenfranchise Black voters. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has also sued under Section 1985 in claims against men who allegedly scared thousands of Blacks out of voting by mail. The law has also served as the basis for a lawsuit filed against the group responsible for the deadly 2017 Charlottesville, Va., rally.
The U.S. president is constitutionally and legislatively authorized to use force to suppress conspiracies and violence that would deprive people of their rights.
It is the epitome of irony that now the law is being applied to make claim that the former president himself conspired to engage in those very acts he was sworn by oath of office to stop.
And this time neither bankruptcy nor settlement with a nondisclosure agreement are viable options to save him.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.